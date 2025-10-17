Holding a valid US visa? Indian passport holders can visit these 20+ countries visa-free

Securing a U.S. visa may seem like a maze to navigate, but once it's stamped in your passport, it becomes more than just a gateway to Times Square or the Grand Canyon. A U.S. visa significantly enhances the global mobility of your Indian passport, opening up a world of travel opportunities far beyond American borders.
Whether you're exploring the waterfalls of Central America, uncovering hidden gems in the Balkans, or soaking in the beauty of Southeast Asia, a U.S. visa can be your ticket to these destinations and more without the need for additional visas.
Visa-Free Travel with a U.S. Visa
For Indian citizens holding a valid, multiple-entry U.S. visa, there are several countries that offer visa-free access or an easier entry process. Here are some countries you can explore:
Albania: Visa-free, up to 90 days within 180 days (with a valid U.S. visa)
Argentina: Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for up to 90 days, with a U.S. B2 visa
Bahamas: Visa-free, up to 90 days
Chile: Visa-free, up to 90 days (requires a U.S. visa valid for 6 months beyond entry)
Mexico: Visa-free, up to 180 days (with a valid U.S. visa)
Panama: Visa-free, up to 30 days (with proof of funds and round-trip ticket)
Peru: Visa-free, up to 180 days (U.S. visa valid for 6 months at entry)
Philippines: Visa-free, up to 30 days (with proof of accommodation and return ticket)
Visa on Arrival (VOA) Options
Indian passport holders with a U.S. visa can also enjoy a Visa on Arrival (VOA) in several countries, such as:
Armenia: Visa on Arrival/eVisa for up to 120 days
Bahrain: Visa on Arrival/eVisa for 14-30 days, depending on the type
Oman: Visa on Arrival/eVisa for up to 30 days (must travel from select countries)
Saudi Arabia: Visa on Arrival for 30 days (tourism only, with proof of accommodation and funds)
Travel Smart: Things to Know
While a valid U.S. visa can grant you easier access to these countries, there are a few important things to keep in mind:
Passport Validity: Ensure your passport is valid for at least 3-6 months beyond your planned date of departure.
Additional Documents: Many countries will require proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, and sufficient funds.
Health Insurance: Some destinations may require proof of travel insurance for the duration of your stay.