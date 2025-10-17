Holding a valid US visa? Indian passport holders can visit these 20+ countries visa-free

Securing a U.S. visa may seem like a maze to navigate, but once it's stamped in your passport, it becomes more than just a gateway to Times Square or the Grand Canyon. A U.S. visa significantly enhances the global mobility of your Indian passport, opening up a world of travel opportunities far beyond American borders.

Whether you're exploring the waterfalls of Central America, uncovering hidden gems in the Balkans, or soaking in the beauty of Southeast Asia, a U.S. visa can be your ticket to these destinations and more without the need for additional visas.

Visa-Free Travel with a U.S. Visa

For Indian citizens holding a valid, multiple-entry U.S. visa, there are several countries that offer visa-free access or an easier entry process. Here are some countries you can explore:

Albania : Visa-free, up to 90 days within 180 days (with a valid U.S. visa)

Argentina : Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for up to 90 days, with a U.S. B2 visa

Bahamas : Visa-free, up to 90 days

Mexico : Visa-free, up to 180 days (with a valid U.S. visa)

Panama : Visa-free, up to 30 days (with proof of funds and round-trip ticket)

Peru : Visa-free, up to 180 days (U.S. visa valid for 6 months at entry)

Philippines: Visa-free, up to 30 days (with proof of accommodation and return ticket)

Visa on Arrival (VOA) Options

Indian passport holders with a U.S. visa can also enjoy a Visa on Arrival (VOA) in several countries, such as:

Armenia : Visa on Arrival/eVisa for up to 120 days

Bahrain : Visa on Arrival/eVisa for 14-30 days, depending on the type

Oman : Visa on Arrival/eVisa for up to 30 days (must travel from select countries)

Travel Smart: Things to Know

While a valid U.S. visa can grant you easier access to these countries, there are a few important things to keep in mind: