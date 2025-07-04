Holding a valid US visa? Indian travellers can enter these 17 countries visa-free; Check details

Holding a valid U.S. visa can be more powerful than you think, especially if you're an Indian passport holder. Beyond granting access to the U.S., it also unlocks visa-free entry to 17 other countries, from the Caribbean to Eastern Europe and South America.

The catch? Your U.S. visa must be multiple-entry, used at least once, and often valid for six months or more at the time of travel. Here's a full breakdown of the destinations you can visit, and what you’ll need to know before you pack your bags.

1. Albania: Up to 90 days in a 180-day period. US visa must be used at least once.

2. Argentina: Enter via Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), stay up to 90 days. US B2 visa must be used on prior US entry.

3. Bahamas – Up to 90 days, requires US visa that has been used on entry to the US.

4. Belize – Up to 30 days, valid multiple-entry US visa or Green Card.

5. Chile – Up to 90 days, needs multiple-entry US visa valid for at least 6 months beyond entry.

6. Colombia – Up to 90 days with a US visa or US residence permit valid for at least 180 days.

7. Dominican Republic – Tourist card on arrival, 30 days; requires valid US visa or residence permit.

8. Georgia – Up to 90 days in 180 days, valid US visa or residence permit for duration.

9. Guatemala – Up to 90 days, valid US multiple-entry visa or residence permit.

10. Mexico – Up to 180 days, valid US multiple-entry visa or green card.

11. Montenegro – Up to 30 days with valid US visa or residence permit.

12. North Macedonia – Up to 15 days; requires US visa valid at least days beyond stay and multiple-entry.

13. Panama – Up to 30 days, US visa used once, valid at least 6 months; proof of funds (US $500) and return ticket needed.

14. Peru – Up to 180 days in a year, US visa valid at least 6 months at entry.

15. Philippines – Up to 30 days, valid US visa or residence permit; return ticket, accommodation, and financial proof required.

16. Serbia – Up to 90 days in 180 days, valid multiple-entry US visa used previously.

17. Singapore – Up to 96 hours with a valid non-eVisa US visa; onward departure by air or sea required.

What you need to know before you travel:

- Multiple-entry visas are often preferred.

- US visa must be valid throughout your trip and ideally used at least once to enter the US.

- In many cases, 6 months of remaining validity on the US visa is mandatory.

- Supplementary documents (proof of funds, return tickets, accommodations) are often required at entry, even where visa-free access applies.

- Immigration rules may change; always confirm the latest rules with the official immigration website or the embassy of your destination country before booking your trip.