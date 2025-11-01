Hong Kong expands visa-free entry to these five new sectors to attract more global professionals

Hong Kong will expand visa-free short-term entry to professionals in five additional sectors from Saturday, allowing more non-local talent to work temporarily without a permit as part of efforts to strengthen the city’s position as a global “superconnector.”

The government said the expanded immigration facilitation scheme will now include professionals in the environment, occupational safety and health, maritime, think tank, and “other” sectors, bringing the total number of covered industries to 17 since the programme’s launch in June 2022, according to South China Morning Post.

“[It] enables more talent to visit Hong Kong for exchanges, giving full play to Hong Kong’s strength as a ‘superconnector’ under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” the government said in a statement.

Since its inception, the scheme has benefited over 38,000 non-local professionals, enabling them to enter Hong Kong as visitors to participate in short-term activities such as the International Lunar New Year Night Parade, the Asian Financial Forum, the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, and the Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo.

Following a review, authorities said the expanded scope would “inject greater flexibility” into the city’s short-term activities scheme, encouraging more professionals to participate in cross-border exchanges.

Currently, the initiative covers 12 key sectors — including medical and healthcare, higher education, arts and culture, sports, heritage, creative industries, innovation and technology, aviation, finance, development and construction, and international mega-events.

Under the arrangement, organisations authorised by the government can issue invitation letters to eligible non-local professionals in their sectors, allowing them to enter Hong Kong and engage in designated short-term activities without applying for employment visas.

Participants may stay for up to 14 consecutive days per visit and are permitted to receive pay for their participation. The government said these activities must “contribute to economic development or advance relevant policy goals without displacing the local workforce.”

The newly added “others” category will enable government departments and policy bureaus to invite non-local professionals for specific events or initiatives aligned with policy objectives.

Lawmaker Jesse Shang Hailong welcomed the move, saying the expansion could boost both convenience and willingness among foreign professionals visiting the city. He urged the government to widen coverage further, aligning with Hong Kong’s “eight centres” strategy under China’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

“I think Hong Kong still has a lot to learn to develop the ‘eight centres’. If the government spots which sector Hong Kong is weak in, it should offer more convenience for non-local talent to come to Hong Kong to foster the exchange,” he said.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–25) supports Hong Kong’s ambition to become an international hub across eight priority areas, including finance, innovation and technology, trade, shipping, aviation, culture, dispute resolution, and intellectual property trading.