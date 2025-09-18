'If you stay in the US...': Embassy issues a 'permanent ban' on visa warning for Indians 

In a recent announcement, the US embassy in India reminded travelers of the severe consequences of overstaying their visa. The embassy’s statement read: "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future." This warning is part of broader efforts to tighten control on foreign nationals residing in the country without proper authorisation.

Visa restrictions amid violence glorification concerns

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently issued a sharp warning, stating that the Trump administration would revoke the visas of any immigrants who “glorify” violence, specifically those who publicly celebrate the assassination of political figures like Charlie Kirk. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fox News, Rubio argued: “We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure, we should not. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa.”

He emphasised, “Why would we want to bring people into our country who are going to engage in negative and destructive behaviour? It makes no sense.” Rubio’s comments followed the US State Department’s advisory to visa seekers, which highlighted that individuals who glorify violence would not be welcomed in the US.

Expanded vetting and its implications for Indian students

The new visa policy also includes expanded screening and vetting procedures, which now encompass social media monitoring. In June 2025, the US Department of State announced the extension of background checks to include social media activity for student visa categories such as F, M, and J. According to US officials, the goal is to identify applicants who may pose a threat to national security, with the State Department explicitly warning that those who engage in glorifying violence or hate speech could be denied entry.

A crucial component of this policy is the requirement for visa applicants to make their social media profiles public, enabling US authorities to assess their online conduct before granting a visa. This has raised concerns among Indian students, who make up the largest international student cohort in the United States. Many are worried that their social media content could lead to visa delays or rejections, a worry amplified by recent policy shifts.