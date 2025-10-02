'Ignores academic realities': US colleges push back against DHS plan for fixed visa limits on foreign students

The American Council on Education (ACE), joined by 53 higher education associations, has urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to withdraw a proposed rule that would impose fixed time limits on visas for international students and scholars.

Concerns over fixed visa limits

The DHS proposal would replace the current “duration of status” system with rigid visa timeframes. This would mean students and researchers whose studies or projects extend beyond the initial period would be compelled to apply for renewals, creating uncertainty for thousands of international applicants.

Advertisement

In a joint letter to DHS, ACE and its partners warned that the change would present unnecessary hurdles for foreign students. They cautioned that the lack of flexibility could deter top global talent from pursuing education and research opportunities in the United States.

Impact on higher education

The associations stressed the crucial role of international students, who contribute both financially and culturally to U.S. campuses. They argued that limiting visa duration would put the U.S. at a disadvantage compared to other countries with more student-friendly policies.

"The four-year admission cap is incompatible with academic realities. Many PhD students take six to ten years to complete their degrees. Other common pathways, such as joint degrees, medical residencies, and community college transfer programs, also extend beyond four years. The proposal would require students in these programs to apply for one or more extensions through an untested EOS process that lacks clear timelines and offers no appeals," ACE said.

Advertisement

“Imposing strict time limits does not reflect the realities of academic study and research, which often extend beyond arbitrary deadlines,” the associations said in their submission.

They also flagged the administrative burden such a system would create for both students and institutions. Instead of proceeding with the plan, the coalition has called on DHS to withdraw the proposal entirely and maintain policies that preserve America’s reputation as a hub for global education and research.

The proposal remains under review, and DHS has not yet issued a final decision. If implemented, it could reshape the visa experience for thousands of international students and scholars entering the U.S. every year.