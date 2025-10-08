'I'll never work under an Indian/Chinese manager': Qualcomm whistleblower slams anti-American bias

A whistleblower has accused Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala of orchestrating a hiring scheme that sidelines American workers in favor of Indian nationals, raising concerns about national security and discrimination within the federal contractor.

According to a post by publisher and TV host Matt Forney on X, the whistleblower claims Palkhiwala is aggressively shifting Qualcomm’s workforce overseas, setting an internal target of 70% of employees based in India and just 30% in the U.S. This move reportedly comes amid a hiring freeze and layoffs of American staff.

In one internal team at Qualcomm’s QCT division, “every single general manager is now Indian,” the whistleblower alleged. Qualcomm’s sites in Bangalore and Hyderabad have reportedly surpassed its San Diego headquarters in headcount. The insider also claimed Palkhiwala is the de facto leader of Qualcomm, suggesting CEO Cristiano Amon serves as a figurehead.

“Qualcomm passes over well-qualified Americans every day,” read a corroborating post on industry forum TheLayoff. “Hiring managers are former H1Bs that hire from their caste and work new, less qualified H1Bs to the bone.”

Other anonymous posts described a toxic culture of nepotism and bias under Indian and Chinese managers, with one user declaring, “I will never work under an Indian/Chinese manager.”

These allegations take on added weight because Qualcomm is a major federal contractor—placing it under strict equal employment obligations. If proven, the claims could amount to not just corporate misconduct but a breach of national security protocols.

At Qualcomm’s 40th anniversary celebration in San Diego, roughly three-quarters of attendees were Indian, a symbolic indicator of the company’s shifting workforce demographics, Forney claimed.

Forney called on the Trump administration to intervene, arguing, “No foreigners—ESPECIALLY Indians—in industries vital to American security!”

Qualcomm has not issued a public response.

