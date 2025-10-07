US student visa issuance to Indians drops 44.5% amid Trump admin's immigration crackdown

The United States issued nearly one-fifth fewer student visas in August compared to the same month in 2024, following a crackdown by the Trump administration. A sharp decline in student visas for Indian nationals was the most significant contributor to this drop, with India overtaken by China as the leading source of foreign students. According to data from the International Trade Commission, the US issued 313,138 student visas in August, marking a 19.1% decrease year-over-year.

India, which had been the top source of foreign students to the United States in 2024, saw a staggering 44.5% decline in student visa issuance. In contrast, while China also experienced a decline in student visas, the drop was far less severe. In August, 86,647 student visas were issued to students from mainland China, more than double the number granted to Indian students.

This shift in student visa trends comes amid President Donald Trump's continued focus on curbing immigration and exerting pressure on US universities, which the administration sees as a key base of left-wing power. Trump’s administration has made it more difficult for foreign students, especially from countries like India, to apply for visas outside of their home countries, even in cases of application backlogs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also implemented stricter measures in June, temporarily suspending the processing of student visas. Rubio’s policy included orders for US embassies to vet applicants’ social media profiles and revoke visas, particularly targeting those whose views diverged from US foreign policy interests, notably related to Israel.

In addition to the crackdown on student visas, Trump has introduced a new fee for H-1B visas, predominantly used by Indian technology workers. The policy changes mark a clear shift in US immigration strategy, diverging from the long-standing approach of courting India as a counterbalance to China.

Moreover, data from the latest report shows a significant decrease in student visas from many Muslim-majority countries, with admissions from Iran dropping by a remarkable 86%. Despite this, the Trump administration has signaled intentions to increase the number of Chinese students, potentially to enhance diplomatic relations with China.

These changes in visa issuance reflect a broader trend of tightening immigration policies, especially affecting international students who have historically contributed significantly to US universities and its economy. As these developments unfold, it remains to be seen how they will impact the long-term flow of students to US educational institutions.