Visa demand surges for solo travellers as festive season kicks in; Indians are now travelling to these nations

A significant shift is occurring in travel patterns among Indian tourists, with an increasing number opting for solo trips, particularly during the festive season. According to new data from Atlys, a popular visa processing platform, this change highlights a marked increase in individual travel, a dominant presence of millennials in visa applications, and a surge in interest for international cultural festivals.

Recent insights show that during the festive period (September to October 2025), over 71% of all visa applications were for solo travellers, reflecting a clear departure from India’s traditionally family-oriented travel habits during this time. Of these, millennials accounted for 53.5%, followed by Gen Z with 29.7% and Gen X at 14.6%.

The majority of these travellers preferred short-haul destinations, with countries like the UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka emerging as the top choices. These locations continue to attract Indian tourists due to their affordability and convenience. In terms of demographics, 75.9% of applicants were men, while 21.6% were women.

Mohak Nahta, the Founder and CEO of Atlys, observed that, “While family reunions have always defined India’s festive travel, we’re seeing a shift this year. Many are taking advantage of long weekends to explore new destinations and immerse themselves in different cultures, transforming traditional holidays into enriching travel experiences.”

Germany’s Oktoberfest: A Cultural Hotspot for Indian Solo Travellers

A notable example of this trend is the rise in interest in Germany’s Oktoberfest. Data also reveals that two-thirds of Schengen visa applications during this period were intended for Germany, driven by the festival’s growing appeal. The majority of these visa applicants were solo travellers, particularly millennial men, highlighting a clear preference for experiential travel and a desire to engage in cultural events abroad.

“The alignment of long weekends with global festivals has encouraged more people to make international travel a part of their festive plans. This marks a shift in how Indians are approaching their holidays, they’re becoming more adventurous, planning with intention, and incorporating global cultural experiences into their travel calendars,” Nahta added.

India’s Growing Demand for Outbound Travel

The year 2025 is set to be a landmark year for Indian travellers, with visa applications continuing to rise steadily. This uptick is due in part to a favourable combination of long weekends, increased disposable income, and an increasing desire for unique, global experiences. As more Indians seize the opportunity to travel abroad during festive periods, the demand for visas and outbound travel is expected to continue its upward trajectory.