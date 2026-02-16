India-Brazil 10-year visas approved: Frequent travellers get easier long-term access

Travel between India and Brazil is set to become significantly easier, with both countries agreeing to double the validity of visitor visas. The new reciprocal arrangement extends tourist and business visas from five years to ten, signalling a push to deepen economic and people-to-people ties between the two large emerging economies, according to a report by Brasil 247.

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Under the revised framework, citizens of both countries will receive multiple-entry visas valid for up to a decade, without any change to eligibility rules or border procedures. The measure applies to both tourism and business travel.

For travellers, the stay limits remain unchanged. Tourist visas allow continuous stays of up to 90 days per visit, while business visas allow stays of up to 180 days per entry, in line with each country's national immigration laws.

Officials say the longer validity is aimed at simplifying travel planning and reducing the costs of repeated paperwork for frequent visitors. The move is also expected to support growing trade and investment links between New Delhi and Brasília, while encouraging tourism flows.

India has already implemented similar provisions for Brazilian passport holders by issuing long-term multiple-entry visas under comparable conditions. However, travellers must still carry valid passports and comply with domestic immigration regulations.

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The new visa regime will take effect 30 days after Brazil completes formal notification procedures to India, finalising the reciprocity process.

Policy experts say longer-duration visas typically improve business continuity and tourism recovery by making repeat travel easier, particularly as mobility becomes a strategic component of economic diplomacy among major developing economies.