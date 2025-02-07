India dominates H-1B visa space: Over 72% of skilled work permits issued to Indians between 2022-23

Indian skilled workers received 72.3% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023, according to data shared by the Indian government in the Rajya Sabha. The H-1B program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialised fields requiring advanced knowledge.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised the mutual benefits of skilled migration, stating, “Mobility of skilled Indian professionals has contributed to the mutual benefit of India and the United States of America, especially in the technology and innovation sectors.”

Related Articles

The Indian government has been actively engaging with the US administration and other stakeholders to ensure smoother visa processes and address concerns surrounding the H-1B program. This engagement takes place through bilateral dialogues and high-level discussions, focusing on policy developments that impact Indian workers.

Visa caps and upcoming H-1B registration

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has already reached its FY 2025 cap of 65,000 regular H-1B visas and 20,000 under the Master’s Cap for advanced U.S. degree holders.

For FY 2026, the registration period opens from March 7 to March 24, 2025, allowing U.S. employers to submit applications for skilled foreign workers.

New rules to streamline H-1B process

On January 17, 2025, new H-1B visa regulations took effect to modernise the approval process, improve oversight, and increase employer flexibility. Key changes include extended status protection for F-1 visa students transitioning to H-1B, ensuring uninterrupted employment.

Addressing visa rejections

When asked about increasing visa rejections, Singh clarified that such decisions are sovereign matters of foreign governments and not publicly disclosed. However, India continues to engage diplomatically to improve travel ease for Indian citizens.

India’s dominant role in the U.S. workforce

The latest figures highlight India’s strong presence in the U.S. labour market, particularly in STEM fields. With over seven in ten H-1B visas granted to Indian nationals, the program remains a key pillar in India-U.S. economic relations.