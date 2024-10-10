India all set to shine as global travel favourite, drawing repeat interest from foreign travellers: Report

A new report released on Wednesday outlined key strategies for enhancing tourist arrivals in India, focusing on the expansion of direct international flights, simplification of visa processes, and ongoing promotion of the country's diverse travel offerings.

Titled "How India Travels 2024, The Inbound Edit," the report by Booking.com emphasised the need for a collaborative approach among various stakeholders, bolstered by targeted investments, to elevate India's position in the global tourism landscape.

Based on a survey conducted among 2,000 adults across 19 countries, the report gauges the travel intentions of respondents over the next 12 to 24 months. The online survey, completed in August, examines international travellers' preferences, motivations, and the challenges they face when considering trips to India.

Significantly, the findings reveal that more than half of the inbound travellers view India as a standalone destination. Additionally, one-third of respondents expressed an interest in combining their trip to India with visits to other Asian countries. This growing trend underscores India’s emerging status as both a primary destination and a popular stopover for regional travel.