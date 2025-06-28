'India is better': Viral reel reveals harsh Canada job reality for Indian immigrants

A viral Instagram video is jolting many Indian job seekers out of their Canada dream, showing a massive line of hopefuls outside a basic hiring event, all competing for just a handful of internship roles.

Shared by @kanutalescanada, an Indian woman living in Canada, the reel opens with a direct message in Hindi: “Show this video to Indian friends and relatives who think there are a lot of jobs and money in Canada.” What follows is a long queue of job-seekers, standing in line for an entry-level position.

“This is the reality of Canada,” she says. “If you’re prepared for this, then come—otherwise India is better.” Her post’s caption, “Life abroad isn’t always a dream. Sometimes it’s just… a long queue,” struck a nerve. With over a million views, the video has triggered heated debate about job prospects for immigrants.

One Instagram user countered, saying, “Vancouver has jobs, the issue is skill mismatch, not job shortage. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Lululemon, and BC Hydro are hiring—it’s about the right skills.”

Another praised the reel as a rare dose of honesty, noting that “other influencers try to give people the wrong impression to move to Canada.”

A third viewer pointed to what many might miss: “People will ignore the line and only look at the luxurious ship and buildings behind.”

Adding nuance, a fourth user shared their own experience: “At the Aritzia warehouse hiring event, they were hiring 800 to 1000 people for short-term roles. The crowd included Indians and high school students on summer break. I left after seeing the line, but my friends stayed and got hired.”

The video has reopened the debate over the Canadian immigrant dream, raising questions about preparation, expectation, and the difference between social media and ground reality.