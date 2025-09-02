India tightens visa and passport rules as Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 goes live

India’s approach to managing foreigners and immigration takes a decisive turn with the implementation of a new law. Starting Monday, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, passed during the Budget session and cleared by President Droupadi Murmu on April 4, 2025, introduces stringent penalties for carrying forged passports or visas.

The move signals the government’s intent to tighten oversight over foreign nationals in the country.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," stated a notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the new law, anyone using a forged passport or visa to enter, stay in, or exit India faces imprisonment of up to seven years and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh. "Whoever knowingly uses or supplies a forged or fraudulently obtained passport or other travel document or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from India, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years, but may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees, but may extend to ten lakh rupees," the Act specifies.

The legislation mandates that hotels, universities, hospitals, and nursing homes report information about foreigners to track overstaying individuals. All international airlines and ships are now required to submit passenger and crew manifests in advance to civil authorities or immigration officers.

Foreigners entering restricted areas without a valid passport or visa may face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both. The Act also empowers the central government to regulate premises frequented by foreigners, including closing them, imposing conditions on their use, or limiting access to certain categories of foreigners.

This Act consolidates immigration and foreigner-related regulations, repealing four existing laws: the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000. It provides a single, comprehensive framework for all matters relating to foreigners and immigration in India.