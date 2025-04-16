Indian H-1B holders caught in layoffs, visa chaos and shutdowns across US firms

Thousands of Indian professionals in the US, particularly those on H-1B visas, are confronting a double crisis—mounting layoffs across sectors and a tightening immigration climate that’s pushing many to the edge of deportation or forced exits. The pressure is intensifying as layoffs ripple through tech, consumer, and manufacturing firms.

A growing number of H-1B holders are sharing personal accounts on Reddit and X, revealing cancelled visas, terminated teams, and visa transfers abruptly denied.

One devastated tech worker wrote on Reddit, "Hey guys. So I am devastated. I was traveling back to the US after getting a new job (status transfer still pending)... They denied me entry and cancelled my B1 and H1B visas."

Another Indian professional, who had just secured an H-1B slot after years of waiting, said: "I made serious impact here... and all of a sudden no sponsorship—AFTER I GOT SELECTED?!"

The employee, still on STEM OPT, added, "Been here 10 years, waited for this very moment, only to be taken away... I have only 10 months left here... and if they do not sponsor, and also fire me, no one is going to hire me... I would need to go back to a home country that is on a brink of a civil war."

‘Liberation Day’ layoffs and project shutdowns add to visa stress

Layoffs have become so frequent that some workers are referring to them as "Liberation Days." There are reports that entire teams are being let go and projects are abruptly shelved, many of them involving Indian workers on valid visas.

According to the global tracker TrueUp, at least 2,720 tech employees were laid off in April alone across firms like Google and Microsoft. The downturn is no longer limited to tech—airlines, hospitality, and consumer goods firms are also trimming workforces, according to The Economic Times.

Visa revocations and entry denials leave workers stranded

With visa transfer processes increasingly vulnerable and re-entry rules tightening, even legally compliant workers are being caught off guard. Some H-1B visa holders returning from India are being denied re-entry or having both their B1 and H-1B visas cancelled at ports of entry.

Legal experts are also sounding the alarm. “Given the macroeconomic situation and media reports of student visa revocations and non-citizens being required to carry identification documents, Indian citizens seeking employment in the US will have a tougher road ahead,” Sowmya Kumar, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, told ET.

Even those still employed aren’t spared. Tata Consultancy Services has delayed salary hikes for its 46,000 US employees amid global uncertainty. Analysts expect more firms to follow.