Student visas revoked in US: 118 students lose their visas, immigration status changed in SEVIS sweep

At least 118 international students at universities across Texas have had their legal status altered in a sweeping move involving removals from a federal immigration database. The affected students were informed recently that their visas had been revoked, or their immigration status was marked as terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), as reported by the Texas Tribune.

These changes have left the students with limited options, and the removal from SEVIS, which immediately impacts their legal standing, has a far-reaching effect. Unlike visa revocations that prevent re-entry but do not immediately end a student's status, SEVIS removals bring swift and severe consequences, including the loss of employment eligibility and complications for dependents like spouses and children.

Several Texas universities have confirmed the number of affected students:

University of North Texas (UNT): 27 students

University of Texas at Arlington (UTA): 27 students

University of Texas at Dallas (UTD): 19 students

Texas A&M University: 19 students

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: 9 students

Texas Woman’s University: 4 students

Texas Tech University: 3 students

The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston also reported changes in immigration status, though the exact numbers were not disclosed. Additionally, 10 students at the University of Texas at El Paso had their visas revoked.

Robert Hoffman, an immigration attorney, expressed concern over the due process, noting that SEVIS removals bypass the opportunity for students to contest their charges. “Unfortunately, these kinds of terminations short-circuit due process by not allowing the student the opportunity to hear the specifics of their charges or defend themselves,” he said.

While university and government officials have not clarified how students were selected for removal, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that it would begin screening international students’ social media for “antisemitic” content. This move follows recent pro-Palestine protests on campuses like UNT and UTD, which were sites of similar demonstrations.

For students facing removal from SEVIS, options are limited. They can either leave or apply to reinstate their status. Immigration lawyer Phillip Rodriguez noted that opting for SEVIS removal rather than visa revocation complicates the appeal process, making it more difficult for students to continue their studies.

“We think they’re proactively making it so that students can’t continue studies, or making it extremely difficult to continue their studies here in the United States without some sort of intervention,” said Hoffman.