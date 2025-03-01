Indian passport, visa fees to be hiked? Indian Embassy issues this clarification

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Bahrain have dismissed recent media reports claiming a sharp increase in fees for Indian passport and visa services abroad, calling them “speculative.” The reports had sparked concerns among the Indian diaspora, with opposition leaders also questioning the government on the matter.

MEA Dismisses Claims of Fee Hike

The controversy began after The Daily Pioneer reported that a revised government request for proposal (RFP) could increase consular, passport, and visa (CPV) service fees by 15 to 20 times. The proposed bundled package would include additional services—document digitization, biometric capture, photocopying, photography, form filling, and courier services—raising costs from the current $5-$7 to as high as $90-$100, even if an applicant does not require all services.

Following the report, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal took to X, alleging that fees were set to rise 10 to 15 times and demanding an explanation from the government. Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO advocating for migrant rights, also urged the government to reconsider, stating that many Indian migrants earn modest wages and would struggle to afford the increased charges.

Indian Embassy in Bahrain Refutes Reports

In response, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain issued a statement categorically denying any fee hike.

“There has been no increase in the fees for various consular services rendered in Bahrain as claimed. The Embassy advises all concerned to refrain from unverified and speculative reports that could cause inconvenience to the Indian community and impact service delivery,” it said.

The MEA echoed this stance, emphasizing that the reports were purely speculative and not based on any official decision.