Indian students in UK urge PM Rishi Sunak to safeguard "Graduate Route" Visa Policy

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU UK), a prominent organisation representing Indian students and alumni in the United Kingdom, has called upon Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to uphold the integrity of the "Graduate Route" visa policy. This appeal comes in response to the recent findings of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which indicated no instances of misuse of the policy and recommended its continuation in its current form.

The "Graduate Route" visa allows international graduates to stay in the UK for up to two years post their degree completion (extending to three years for PhD graduates) to gain valuable work experience in the country.

In a formal correspondence addressed to Prime Minister Sunak, Sanam Arora, Chair of NISAU UK, emphasised the importance of maintaining the Graduate Route without introducing any alterations that could potentially diminish the UK's appeal to international students.

The letter stressed the economic advantages brought by international students, the widespread public backing for the Graduate Route, the pivotal role of international graduates in addressing skill shortages, the enrichment of educational experiences for domestic students, the reinforcement of Britain's global influence and soft power, the stimulation of research and innovation, and the strategic significance of universities to the UK.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) of the United Kingdom has recommended the preservation of the "Graduate Route" visa policy, citing a lack of evidence of any misuse. This pathway enables international students to work in the UK post their studies.

According to the findings, Indian students have been at the forefront of utilising this visa category, accounting for a substantial 42 percent of the total visas granted between 2021 and 2023, totalling 89,200 visas. The report emphasised that the Graduate Route has played a vital role in supporting UK universities financially, compensating for losses incurred in teaching British students and funding research endeavours.

Earlier in March, Home Secretary James Cleverly had called for a prompt review of the "Graduate Route" visa policy, with the MAC submitting its comprehensive report on May 14.

Brian Bell, Chair of the MAC, affirmed, "Our investigation did not uncover widespread abuse of the Graduate Route, defined as intentional non-compliance with immigration regulations, and we have concluded that the policy does not compromise the integrity and quality of the UK higher education system."

Additionally, the MAC has recommended that UK universities verify the course outcome, including the degree classification, and confirm course completion, as advised to the government. The review also proposed measures such as mandatory registration for recruitment agents, improved data collection procedures, and the verification of course outcomes for enrolled international students by universities.