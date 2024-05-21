Schengen Visa fees hike: European Commission hikes visa fees by 12%, applicable from June 11

The European Commission will implement an increase in Schengen visa fees from June 11, 2024, according to Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. The new fee structure will see the cost for adult applicants rise from 80 euros to 90 euros, while the fee for children aged six to twelve will increase from 40 euros to 45 euros. Additionally, non-cooperative countries regarding the readmission of their irregularly staying citizens in the EU may face even steeper fees of 135 euros or 180 euros.

Related Articles

"The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. The increase will apply worldwide as of 11 June 2024," the Slovenian government announced.

This adjustment follows a December 2023 review of EU visa fees, which is conducted every three years as required by the Schengen Visa Code. The EU attributes the increase to inflation and the rising salaries of civil servants. The previous hike occurred four years ago in February 2020, when fees were raised from 60 euros to 80 euros.

The decision has generated discontent, particularly among Turkish citizens who are still waiting for a visa-free agreement with the EU. In 2023, the Schengen Area received over 10.3 million short-stay visa applications, marking a 37% rise from 2022 but still below the 2019 peak of 17 million applications.

The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries, 25 of which are EU member states. The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.