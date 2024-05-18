India and Russia set to launch talks on Visa-Free agreement for tourist exchanges

In a move set to potentially boost tourism between India and Russia, the two nations are gearing up for a significant dialogue that could pave the way for visa-free tourist exchanges.

These talks, as reported by Sputnik, are scheduled to commence in June with the aim of significantly boosting tourism flows between the countries. If successful, this initiative could mark a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between India and Russia.

Related Articles

Russia's Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at Ministry of Economic Development, Nikita Kondratyev, unveiled details about the forthcoming negotiations at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 in Kazan, Russia. He highlighted the progress in talks on group visa-free trips, expressing confidence in the potential agreement.

"We are in the final stages of internal coordination with the Indian delegation and are set to discuss a draft agreement soon," Kondratyev revealed, emphasising the positive outlook for the discussions. "I anticipate that the initial consultations will take place in June to deliberate on the draft agreement, with the goal of signing it by the end of the year."

The initiative aligns with Russia's broader strategy to bolster international tourism and cultural exchanges. The Ministry of Economic Development had previously announced plans to implement visa-free exchanges with India by the close of 2024, reflecting upon the importance of India in Russia's tourism and economic strategies.

Russia has already successfully launched similar visa-free initiatives with China and Iran from August 1, 2023, aimed at facilitating group travel and fostering stronger ties with these nations. The prospective agreement with India is poised to unlock fresh opportunities for travellers, deepen cultural interactions, and strengthen economic relations between the historically collaborative nations.