UAE launches 10-Year Blue Resident Visa for environmental advocates: What is it, how can you apply? All details here

In an attempt to promote the culture of sustainability and environment protect, the United Arab Emirates Cabinet led by Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, has announced a 10-year Blue Residence Visa for those who are making exceptional contributions to environmental protection.

The Prime Minister on X emphasised the UAE's unwavering devotion to environmental protection, writing, “The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment, and our national directions in this area are clear and consistent." He further emphasised UAE's commitment to protect the environment, how the nation is also ready to develop its international technologies, and develop its higher education systems.

As the UAE embarks on its year of sustainability (2023-2024), the launch of the Blue Visa complements the country's long-term aims of supporting environmental preservation and sustainable activities.



Eligibility criteria

The 'Blue Residency', offers a 10-year visa program tailored for environmental advocates who have shown remarkable dedication to safeguarding the environment. This special residency permit is designed to recognise and support individuals who have made significant contributions in various environmental domains, such as marine life conservation, land-based ecosystems, air quality improvement, sustainability technologies, and the circular economy.

Aligned with the UAE's strong commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability, the Blue Visa program aims to bolster sustainability efforts both within the country and on a global scale. It comes as part of the country's broader initiative to extend the 2023 Year of Sustainability, reflecting a steadfast dedication to promoting a greener future.

How to apply?

To apply for the UAE 10-year Blue Visa, eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Additionally, relevant authorities have the option to nominate deserving individuals for consideration under this program.

Successful applicants will not only receive long-term residency in the UAE but also gain access to opportunities for collaboration on environmental projects, financial support, resources, and recognition for their invaluable contributions to environmental protection.