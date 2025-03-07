Indian students in US at risk? State Department to use AI to revoke visas of students accused of Hamas ties: Reports

The U.S. State Department will use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students it perceives as supporting Hamas, Axios reported Thursday, citing senior State Department officials. The move is part of an AI-powered "Catch and Revoke" effort that will scan tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media accounts.

First Visa Revocation Reported

According to Fox News, the State Department has already revoked the visa of a university student accused of participating in what it termed "Hamas-supporting disruptions." The report said that the student is set to be removed from the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While the State Department did not comment directly on the reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media that the U.S. has "zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists" and warned that violators— including international students—face visa denial, revocation, and deportation.

The Axios report said the initiative is being coordinated with the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. Neither department has responded to requests for comment.

AI Surveillance and Free Speech Concerns

Officials are reportedly monitoring news reports of anti-Israel protests and lawsuits from Jewish students alleging antisemitism by foreign nationals. The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January to combat antisemitism, including a pledge to deport non-citizen students involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

However, the initiative has alarmed free speech advocates. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) warned that AI tools "cannot be relied on to parse the nuances of expression about complex and contested matters like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Pro-Palestinian groups—including some Jewish organizations—have condemned both antisemitism and Hamas. Meanwhile, protests and counter-protests have seen incidents of both antisemitism and Islamophobia. The Trump administration has not announced any steps to counter Islamophobia.

Trump has also vowed to cut federal funding for universities that permit "illegal protests," stating that “agitators will be imprisoned or permanently sent back to the country from which they came.”

Context: The War in Gaza

The U.S. designates Hamas as a "foreign terrorist organization." The group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and led to over 250 hostages being taken, according to Israeli sources. Israel’s military response has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, displacing nearly the entire population and prompting accusations of genocide and war crimes—claims Israel denies.

(With Reuters inputs)