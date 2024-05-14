Indian students outshine the post-study visa route, UK study suggests the route to stay as it boosts universities, research

An examination commissioned by the British government revealed that Indian graduates are playing a significant role in supporting UK universities financially and enriching the country's research sector through their dominance of the post-study visa route.

The independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) conducted a rapid review of the Graduate Route visa, which allows international students to remain in the UK for up to two years post-graduation to seek employment and gain work experience.

According to the findings, Indian students have been at the forefront of utilising this visa category, accounting for a substantial 42 percent of the total visas granted between 2021 and 2023, totalling 89,200 visas. The report emphasised that the Graduate Route has played a vital role in supporting UK universities financially, compensating for losses incurred in teaching British students and funding research endeavours.

“Our review recommends the Graduate Route should remain as it is and is not undermining the quality and integrity of the UK’s higher education system,” said MAC Chair Professor Brian Bell.

Professor Bell further affirmed the importance of the Graduate Route in attracting international students to the UK and bolstering the financial sustainability of universities.

Additionally, the report underscored the necessity for enhanced oversight of international student recruitment practices to prevent unethical conduct undermining UK higher education's integrity. The review also proposed measures such as mandatory registration for recruitment agents, improved data collection procedures, and the verification of course outcomes for enrolled international students by universities.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the positive impact of the Graduate Route in diversifying the range of courses offered by universities and expanding opportunities for domestic students. It noted that while the majority of visa holders pursued postgraduate taught courses, there has been a notable increase in participation from second-tier institutions outside the prestigious Russell Group universities.

As the UK government considers migration policies ahead of the upcoming elections, the report's recommendations are expected to influence decisions regarding the post-study visa route.