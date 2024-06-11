Increase in Schengen Visa fees for adults and children to take effect starting today

Starting today, i.e. June 11, all visitors to the Schengen States will have to pay increased Schengen taxes. The cost of a short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) has increased internationally by 12 percent, according to the European Commission.

According to a press release by the Republic of Slovenia dated May 20, "The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. The increase will apply worldwide as of 11 June 2024. New Schengen visa fees will be 90 euros for adults and 45 euros for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age."

The increase will take effect today globally. Adult Schengen visa fees have increased to 90 euros from 80 euros, while children between the ages of 6 and 12 will now pay 45 euros instead of 40 euros. It is still free for those applying between the ages of 0 and 6 (under six).

This modification comes after the EU visa costs were reviewed in December 2023, as mandated by the Schengen Visa Code and carried out every three years. The EU attributes the increase to both inflation and growing civil worker wages. Fees were increased from 60 euros to 80 euros in February 2020, which was four years ago.



Discontent has been caused by the decision, especially among Turkish citizens who are still holding out hope for an EU visa-free accord. Over 10.3 million applications for short-stay visas were received in the Schengen Area in 2023, up 37 percent from 2022 but still less than the record of 17 million applications in 2019.

The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries, 25 of which are EU member states. The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.