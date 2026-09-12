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Want to work in UAE? Indians can visit without a local employer under jobseeker visa; Check eligibility, rules

Want to work in UAE? Indians can visit without a local employer under jobseeker visa; Check eligibility, rules

Applicants must also hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification and meet the prescribed financial guarantee requirements

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 6:37 PM IST
Want to work in UAE? Indians can visit without a local employer under jobseeker visa; Check eligibility, rulesThe facility provides Indian jobseekers an opportunity to enter the UAE independently

Indian professionals looking for employment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enter the country on a jobseeker visit visa without having a local employer or sponsor. The visa is specifically designed to allow eligible foreign nationals to explore employment opportunities in the UAE before securing a job.

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The facility provides Indian jobseekers an opportunity to enter the UAE independently and search for suitable employment, reported by the Economic Times. The UAE government also confirms that the jobseeker visa does not require a host or sponsor and is available for 60, 90 or 120 days.

READ THIS: Trump moves to scrap H-1B visa 60-day grace period: Why Indian workers face a new risk

Who is eligible?

Applicants must meet specific educational and professional requirements. According to the UAE government's official platform, applicants must either belong to skill levels 1, 2 or 3 under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification, or have graduated within the previous two years from one of the world's top 500 universities recognised under the UAE's approved classification.

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Applicants must also hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification and meet the prescribed financial guarantee requirements.

Documents required

Applicants generally need to submit a recent coloured photograph, passport copy and an attested qualification certificate while applying for the visa.

ALSO READ: Canada immigration: Work permit wait times slashed to 14 days for trained physicians. Check details

Can you work on this visa?

The jobseeker visa allows applicants to look for employment, but it does not itself authorise them to start working. UAE law prohibits working while holding a visit or tourist visa. Once a job is secured, the employer must complete the required work-permit and employment procedures.

The UAE government states that working without a valid work permit is illegal. Employers must also obtain the appropriate permit before employing a worker.

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For Indian professionals, the scheme can therefore provide a direct route to explore the UAE's job market in person, while keeping the legal distinction between job hunting and employment clear.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 6:37 PM IST
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