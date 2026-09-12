Want to work in UAE? Indians can visit without a local employer under jobseeker visa; Check eligibility, rules

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Who is eligible?

Applicants must meet specific educational and professional requirements. According to the UAE government's official platform, applicants must either belong to skill levels 1, 2 or 3 under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification, or have graduated within the previous two years from one of the world's top 500 universities recognised under the UAE's approved classification.

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Applicants must also hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification and meet the prescribed financial guarantee requirements.

Documents required

Applicants generally need to submit a recent coloured photograph, passport copy and an attested qualification certificate while applying for the visa.

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Can you work on this visa?

The jobseeker visa allows applicants to look for employment, but it does not itself authorise them to start working. UAE law prohibits working while holding a visit or tourist visa. Once a job is secured, the employer must complete the required work-permit and employment procedures.

The UAE government states that working without a valid work permit is illegal. Employers must also obtain the appropriate permit before employing a worker.

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For Indian professionals, the scheme can therefore provide a direct route to explore the UAE's job market in person, while keeping the legal distinction between job hunting and employment clear.