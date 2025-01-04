Indians can now file visa application for Germany digitally: Nation launches new online portal

Germany has officially launched the Consular Services Portal, a comprehensive online platform that allows applicants to submit German visa applications digitally. This initiative, which began two years ago, represents a significant transition from traditional paperwork to a streamlined digital process across all 167 visa sections of German missions worldwide.

The new system accommodates 28 categories of national visas, including those for employment, education, training, and family reunification. This digital overhaul comes as Germany faces a pressing shortage of skilled workers, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of this digital transition, stating, "Every year, there is a shortage of at least 400,000 skilled workers in Germany. 400,000 bright minds and even more nimble hands that keep our country running - in trades, in care, in technology companies. And as an economic nation, we are also in global competition for trainees and students."

"In these times, we cannot afford to deter the best people from getting involved in our country with long paper applications and even longer waiting times. In these times, as one of the largest economies and at the same time a modern immigration country, we need a national visa procedure that is up to date - modern, digital, secure," she further said.

The goal is to enhance efficiency in the visa application process, attract global talent, and eliminate long delays associated with paper applications.

The Consular Services Portal is designed to simplify and expedite the visa application process, replacing postal submissions with an entirely online system. Applicants can now expect reduced waiting times for appointments, which is particularly beneficial for businesses urgently seeking skilled labour.

Baerbock described the reform as "a real administrative revolution" that aligns Germany with Europe's most modern immigration laws, strengthening the country's position as a competitive global economy. Looking ahead, the Federal Foreign Office plans further enhancements, including joint applications for families and authorised representatives, reflecting Germany's commitment to being a forward-looking, immigration-friendly nation.