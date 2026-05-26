Indians can now visit Sri Lanka visa-free but here's what you still need: Check full list of nations exempted

Sri Lanka has made its tourism pitch more compelling. Effective May 25, 2026, the island nation has scrapped tourist visa fees for citizens of 40 countries, including India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and the UAE, in a significant policy shift aimed at reviving its travel sector and driving up inbound visitor numbers.

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Under the new scheme announced by Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration, eligible travellers can obtain a 30-day tourist visa completely free of charge. The policy covers holders of diplomatic, official, service, and ordinary passports from all 40 designated nations.

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Free of cost but not free of formalities

Sri Lankan authorities have been clear on one point: the fee waiver does not mean the visa requirement has been removed. All travellers from the 40 eligible countries are still legally required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation before arrival. The ETA must be completed online through the official portal prior to departure — the only difference now is that the processing fee has been fully waived.

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Fees paid before May 25, 2026 are non-refundable under the new scheme.

What the visa allows

The free tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of first arrival, with a double-entry facility permitted within that validity window. Travellers who wish to stay beyond 30 days can apply for a visa extension, though the standard applicable fees will apply for the extension.

Maldivian nationals, covered under a separate bilateral reciprocal agreement with Sri Lanka, receive a more generous arrangement — a 90-day tourist visa processed free of charge through the same ETA system. Nationals of Seychelles and Singapore are also covered under their respective bilateral agreements and will have their ETAs processed free of charge.

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Check the full list of 40 nations here:

Nationals of all other countries not on this list will continue to be subject to Sri Lanka's standard ETA rules and fee structure.