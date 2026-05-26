Indians might now have to pay almost ₹6k for Thailand visa: Check VoA process after visa-free entry scrapped

Indians travelling to Thailand have a new reality to navigate. Thailand has removed India from its visa-free entry list, a status Indian tourists had enjoyed since 2024, and placed it in the Visa on Arrival (VoA) category instead.

The change, approved by the Thai Cabinet on May 19, is part of a broader rollback of Thailand's 60-day visa-free policy introduced after the pandemic.

Advertisement

India now sits among just four countries in the revised VoA framework, alongside Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia. In an official update, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Cabinet had approved "the revision of Thailand's visa exemption and VoA schemes," which includes "revoking the 60-day visa exemption scheme for all 93 countries/territories" and "revising VoA and reducing the list of eligible countries/territories (from 31) to 4 countries/territories."

ALSO READ: Indians no longer have visa-free access to Thailand! New rules place India in VoA category; Check updated country list

Here is what Indian travellers need to know about getting into Thailand now.

Two ways to apply

Option 1: At the airport (offline)

The straightforward route is applying in person immediately after landing at an international airport, Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang in Bangkok being the most common entry points. The steps are simple but require preparation:

Advertisement

Collect and fill out the VoA application form at the designated counters. Submit your passport, a 4x6 cm photograph, flight tickets, and accommodation details to the immigration officer. Pay the 2,000 THB (Rs 5,800 approx) visa fee, in cash, in Thai baht, so exchange money before reaching the counter. Once the officer verifies your documents, your passport will be stamped for a maximum stay of 15 days.

Option 2: Online before you travel (eVOA)

To sidestep potentially long airport queues, travellers can apply for an Electronic Visa on Arrival through the official Thailand E-Visa on Arrival portal before departure. Submit the application online and pay the 2,000 THB fee plus a handling charge. An express service offering a 24-hour decision is available for an additional fee. Once approved, download your eVOA, head to the dedicated e-VOA lane at Thai immigration on arrival, present your passport, and you're in.

Advertisement

What you must carry regardless of the method

Whether applying at the airport or online, the required documents are the same. Your passport must be valid for at least six months and have at least two blank pages. You will need a confirmed return or onward flight ticket within 15 days of entry, proof of accommodation such as a confirmed hotel booking, and proof of sufficient funds, 10,000 THB per person or 20,000 THB per family, in cash. Carry a recent passport-sized photograph (4x6 cm).

One additional requirement applies to all travellers: the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) must be completed online through the Thai Immigration TDAC portal at least three days before arrival.