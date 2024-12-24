Indians can now visit this nation visa-free until 2026 under new rules: Check details

In a significant move to bolster tourism and economic growth, Malaysia has officially extended its visa exemption for Indian nationals until 31 December 2026. This announcement was made by Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, Secretary-General of the Home Ministry, who highlighted that the extension aligns with Malaysia's upcoming ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and the preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The visa liberalisation plan, first introduced in December 2023, allows Indian travellers to visit Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days. To enter the country, Indian nationals must present a return flight ticket and proof of sufficient funds, such as a bank statement or credit card, upon arrival.

The extension of the visa exemption reflects Malaysia's commitment to attracting visitors from key markets, with a similar exemption also granted to Chinese nationals. Currently, two airlines operate flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

Indian tourists have played a crucial role in Malaysia's tourism sector, with over 735,000 arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic. Following the introduction of the visa exemption, Indian tourist arrivals surged, surpassing one million in 2024. From January to November 2024, Malaysia welcomed 1,009,114 Indian tourists, a remarkable increase of 47% compared to 2019 and a staggering 71.7% rise over the previous year.

Key requirements for Indian nationals:

- Valid passport for at least six months

- Confirmed return or onward flight tickets within 30 days of arrival

- Confirmed hotel booking with payment

- Sufficient financial provisions, such as at least $50 per day

- Completion of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at the JIM portal

- Final profiling by Malaysian Immigration upon arrival

- Birth certificate for minor applicants, along with copies of parents’ passports

Travellers visiting for work or other purposes must obtain the appropriate visa prior to entering Malaysia. The validity of visas varies; for instance, business visas are typically valid for up to 30 days, while work visas can last up to two years.

This extension marks an important step in Malaysia's efforts to enhance its appeal as a tourist destination, particularly for Indian nationals, who have shown a growing interest in exploring the country.

