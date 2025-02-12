Indians can now work, study & enter UK for free & stay for 2 years! New scheme to offer 3,000 visas

The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 has opened its doors, giving 3,000 Indian nationals a chance to live, work, study, and travel in the United Kingdom for up to two years. The application process starts with a free ballot at gov.uk, which will run from 2:30 pm (IST) on February 18 to 2:30 pm (IST) on February 20. Selected participants will be randomly chosen for this opportunity to experience life in the UK.

Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 can enter the ballot for one of these coveted spots, with results expected within two weeks after the ballot closes.

The ballot and eligibility

The ballot process is simple and free. Applicants must submit their name, date of birth, passport details (with a scanned copy), phone number, and email address on the official ballot form. Only those chosen in the random selection will be invited to apply for the visa.

Those holding a Youth Mobility Scheme visa are not eligible for this scheme.

Eligibility criteria

For Indian nationals

Must be at least 18 years old on the planned travel date.

Must show proof of £2,530 (approx. Rs 2,70,824) in savings for self-support.

Cannot have dependent children under 18.

For UK residents

Must hold a UK bachelor’s degree or higher qualification and be between 18 and 30.

Must meet all eligibility conditions before entering the ballot.

Should maintain Rs 2,50,000 in their bank account for at least 30 days.

Visit gov.uk for full eligibility details.

What happens after the ballot

Those selected will receive an email within two weeks of the ballot’s close, inviting them to apply for a visa. They will have 90 days from the date of the email to complete the online visa application, submit biometrics, and pay all relevant fees, including the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge.

Applicants must maintain the required funds for 28 consecutive days, and the final day of this period must be within 31 days of applying for the visa.

Selected participants must return to India after their two-year stay. According to recent data, over 2,100 YPS visas were issued to Indian nationals in 2023.