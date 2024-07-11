Indians face Rs 109 crore loss, as over 1.5 lakh Schengen visas applications rejected in 2023

In 2023, Indian hopefuls faced a staggering loss of ₹109 crore (approximately €12.1 million) due to rejected Schengen visa applications, raising concerns about the affordability and accessibility of the visa process, according to Schengen news. 151,752 out of 966,687 Indian applications facing rejections in the previous year.

The rejection of a visa application translates to a complete loss of the fee paid, amounting to a distressing outcome for applicants. As the visa application fee rises every year, this financial setback has deep implications for Indian travellers aspiring to visit Europe.

India is third among the top countries experiencing the highest number of Schengen visa denials, superseded by Turkish and Algerian applicants. The cumulative effect of these rejections has resulted in a massive fee loss totalling ₹1,172 crores across all nationalities denied Schengen visas in the preceding year.

The reasons cited for visa rejections vary and include vague travel intentions, incomplete documentation, and inadequacy in demonstrating financial capabilities to cover travel expenses. Moreover, past visa violations and unfavourable employment histories have also contributed to the refusal of visa applications.

Adding to the woes of aspiring travellers, there has been a significant hike in visa fees over the years. The European Commission recently introduced a 12 perecent increase in Schengen visa costs, effective from June 11, 2024, impacting applicants globally.

Adult applicants now face an elevated fee of €90 (approximately Rs. 8000) compared to the previous €80 (approximately Rs. 7000), while children between the ages of 6 and 12 must now pay €45 (approximately Rs. 4000) as opposed to the earlier €40 (approximately Rs. 3500).

Countries deemed uncooperative in repatriating their citizens may encounter steeper fee hikes, potentially leading to a surge in fees to €135 to €180 (approximately Rs. 12000 to Rs. 16000). This decision follows a routine review of EU visa fees conducted every three years under the Schengen Visa Code, underscoring the financial challenges faced by visa applicants in navigating the stringent visa application process.

