These 3 nations offer Indians studying abroad easiest work visa process; Check list here

In the era of global interconnectedness, the want to work abroad has surged among professionals worldwide, particularly in India, driven by the promise of career advancement and exposure to varied cultures.

Despite the challenges of obtaining a work visa, some nations with bilateral ties to India or a keen interest in attracting international talent have revamped their visa procedures. This move aims to simplify the process, making overseas employment more feasible for Indian professionals and fostering the inflow of skilled workers.

Here is the list of top three nations according to the co-founders of University Living, Saurabh Arora and Mayank Maheshwari, which at present offer Indian students studying abroad the easiest processes to get a work visa:

1. France: One will require a long-stay France work visa if they intend to work in France for an extended period of time. It is a renewable visa that, depending on job terms, might be valid for one to four years. Workers in senior management, creative industries, healthcare, etc, are eligible for this visa.

For the Indian students pursuing their masters in France, PM Modi announced last year that they will be provided with a post-study 5-year work visa. The initiative seeks to boost employment opportunities for Indian students studying and planning to stay in France.

2. Germany: Skilled personnel in industries like IT, engineering, and healthcare are in great demand in Germany. Due to its low tuition costs and availability of many work visa alternatives, together with the EU Blue Card for highly qualified professionals, it is a popular choice among Indian students. Germany also has low-cost Public Universities, which facilitate higher studies for cheaper for Indian students.

Highly qualified individuals with a university degree in engineering, information technology, or medicine who have a work offer that satisfies the EU Blue Card minimum wage requirements.

3. Ireland: Ireland is one of the nations that does not attract many Indian students as it has a smaller economy. However, the Indian students who go to the nation for higher education are likely to land good jobs. By providing a route to permanent residency, the Critical Skills Employment Permit in Ireland seeks to draw in qualified individuals in vital industries without requiring a labour market needs evaluation. The labour market needs tests for highly talented IT, engineering, and health professionals.

Other nations that offer favourable employment post-education opportunities for Indian students are Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, UAE and Singapore.