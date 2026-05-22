Indians no longer have visa-free access to Thailand! New rules place India in VoA category; Check updated country list

Thailand has removed India from its visa-free entry list, marking a major shift in travel access for Indian tourists who had enjoyed it since 2024. Under the revised visa measures approved by the Thai Cabinet on May 19, India will now fall under Thailand’s Visa on Arrival (VoA) category, rather than the earlier visa-exemption regime.

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The decision comes as Thailand rolls back its broader 60-day visa-free policy introduced last year to revive tourism after the pandemic. The Thai government said the changes are part of a wider review of visa exemptions and entry measures linked to security and immigration concerns.

India moved to the visa-on-arrival category

In an official update, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Cabinet had approved “the revision of Thailand's visa exemption and VoA schemes.” The revised measures include “revoking the 60-day visa exemption scheme for all 93 countries/territories” and “revising VoA and reducing the list of eligible countries/territories (from 31) to 4 countries/territories.”

India is now among just four countries placed in the revised VoA category alongside Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia.

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The updated framework creates multiple categories for foreign travellers. Thailand will now offer a 30-day visa exemption to citizens of 54 countries and territories, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Singapore and several European nations. A separate 15-day visa exemption has been introduced for Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

India, however, is no longer part of the visa-free access list.

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New rules to take effect after Royal Gazette publication

The revised measures are expected to come into force 15 days after publication in Thailand’s Royal Gazette.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry also clarified that travellers already inside the country under the previous exemption rules, or those planning to travel before the new measures take effect, “will still be entitled to stay in Thailand until the expiration of their previous stay period.”

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After the new rules become operational, travellers will need to enter Thailand either under “the new exemption,” “a bilateral agreement,” or by applying through Thailand’s e-Visa system, according to the ministry.

Country-wise status after visa rule updates

Why Thailand is tightening visa access

The rollback comes less than a year after Thailand dramatically expanded visa-free access in July 2024. At the time, travellers from more than 90 countries, including India, were allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa as part of an aggressive tourism revival push.

But Thai authorities have now linked the reversal to rising concerns over illegal activities involving foreign nationals.

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul earlier confirmed that the move followed a series of arrests involving foreigners on allegations ranging from drug offences and sex trafficking to operating hotels and schools without proper permits.

Thailand’s official government communication described the policy shift as a security-driven reset. “Thailand is scrapping its 60-day visa-free policy for 90+ nations. Entry rules will revert to original bilateral terms — varying by passport. Reason: tighter security screening and cracking down on overstays. The Visa Policy Committee will review each country individually,” the statement said.

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What this means for Indian travellers

For Indian travellers, the change means the return of visa formalities for short trips to one of the country’s most popular international holiday destinations. Indians travelling to Thailand after the new rules take effect will now need to apply under the Visa on Arrival framework or use Thailand’s e-Visa system, depending on their travel plans.