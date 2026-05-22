Top stocks in news: Paytm, GAIL, Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Auro Pharma, LG India, Nykaa, Bikaji

Indian equity benchmark indices ended little changed on Thursday amid the chances of RBI rate hike concerns and weak manufacturing data coupled with uncertainties over the US-Iran truce. The BSE Sensex fell 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 75,318.39, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 22, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Colgate Palmolive (India), All Time Plastics, Fortis Healthcare, HG Infra Engineering, Info Edge (India), Narayana Hrudayalaya, NTPC Green Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TVS Electronics, Unichem Laboratories, Vikran Engineering, and Yatra Online will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Havells India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jindal Saw, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, L&T Finance, L&T Technology Services, Maithan Alloys, Nicco Parks & Resorts, Sula Vineyards, Trident, Vinyl Chemicals (India) and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Anantam Highways Trust and Capital Infra Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution. Shares of GS Auto International shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Welspun Living and CMS Info Systems shall trade ex-date for share buyback. Shares of Gautam Exim shall trade ex-split today.

Advertisement

One97 Communications: SAIF Partners is looking to sell 86 lakh shares (1.3 per cent equity stake) in the parent company of Paytm via block deals, with the floor price set at Rs 1,120.65 per share, suggest some media reports.

GAIL (India): The state-run oil & gas major reported a 38.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,262.2 crore, while revenue dropped 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 34,772.5 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 2,175 crore, while margins contracted to 3.3 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Maruti Suzuki India: India's largest car maker has decided to increase the prices of its models across the portfolio by up to Rs 30,000, effective June 2026, in view of the sustained increase in input costs With inflationary pressures remaining elevated and the adverse cost environment persisting, Maruti has decided to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market.

Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run life insurance behemoth reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 23,467 crore, while its net premium income rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1.65 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Investment income saw a 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1.09 lakh crore. The company board approved a dividend of Rs 10 apiece for the shareholders.

Max Healthcare Institute: The healthcare solutions player reported a 7 per cent rise in the net profit at Rs 342 crore, while revenue increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 2,143 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its gross network revenue rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2,664. Ebitda rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 682 crore, with margins come in at 26.8 per cent for the quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player's net profit increased 2 per cent YoY to Rs 921 crore, while revenue was up 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 8,853 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda came in at Rs 1,801 crore, with margins of 20.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

LG Electronics India: The recently listed consumer electronics major reported a 8.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 693 crore, while revenue increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 8,054 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda dropped to Rs 945 crore, while margins contracted to 11.7 per cent for the reported period.

Advertisement

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender's board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore through an FPO, rights issue, QIP, or preferential issue in one or more tranches. It also approved the issuance of 10 crore shares to employees and the issue of BASEL III-compliant Tier II bonds up to a maximum extent of Rs 1,000 crore, with or without a green shoe option.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa reported a 4-times jump in the net profit at Rs 78.75 crore, while revenue grew 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,648.17 crore for the March 2026 quarter. GMV was up 28 per cent YoY to Rs 5,421, while ebitda increased 67 per cent YoY to Rs 222.92 crore, with margins improving by 195 bps to 8.42 per cent.

Welspun Corp: The metal products maker reported a 47 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 698.3 crore, while revenue increased 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,312.6 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda was up 9.5 per cent YoY to 503.8 crore, while margins remained largely stable at 11.7 per cent for the reported period.

Central Bank of India: The Government of India is looking to divest 4 per cent stake, or 36,20,56,051 equity shares of the lender for Rs 31 apeice. The government may opt for a green shoe option of another 36,20,56,051 equity shares, or 4 per cent stake, in the case of oversubscription. The issue will open for non-retail investors on Friday, May 22 and for retail investors on Monday, May 25.

Advertisement

Bikaji Foods International: The ethnic snack maker reported a 26 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 63 crore, while revenue rose 18 per cent YoY to Rs 670 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its volumes grew 9.5 per cent for the entire financial year and its board announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for its shareholders.

GMM Pfaudler: The industrial machines maker returned to black in the March 2026 quarter as it reported a net profit of Rs 17.2 crore with revenue rising 17 per cent YoY to Rs 944 crore. Ebitda down was 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 83.2 crore and margins shrank to 8 per cent for the quarter.

Honasa Consumer: The Mamaearth-parent reported a 178 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 69.43 crore, while revenue grew 23.15 per cent YoY to Rs 657.08 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The company clocked a 185 per cent YoY growth in the Ebitda with margins expanding sharply to 11.7 per cent for the quarter.

Fino Payments Bank: The lender's board of the private lender is of the view that Rishi Gupta is 'fit and proper' to continue as the MD & CEO of the bank. However, Rishi Gupta has opted for voluntary early retirement from the position of MD & CEO, effective May 21. The Board approved the extension of Ketan Merchant's tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the bank

Advertisement

ICRA: The rating agency's net profit declined 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 52.69 crore, while revenue was up 28.4 per cent YoY to Rs 136.2 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 70 crore but margins contracted 360 basis points to 39.8 per cent for the quarter.

Va Tech Wabag: The water treatment and solutions polayer reported a 29 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 128.3 crore, while revenue was up 22.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,414.4 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda came up at Rs 157.4 crore, rising 11.8 per cent and margins stood at 11.1 per cent for the quarter.

Sun TV Network: The South India focused media major reported a 37.4 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 232.02 crore, while revenue from operations dropped 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 882.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. Ebidta was down 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 390.7 crore, while margins contracted to 44.3 per cent for the reported period.

Dee Development Engineers: The engineering company reported a 12.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 27.7 crore, while its revenue grew 26.7 per cent YoY to Rs 361.6 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in flat at Rs 63.6 crore, while margins contracted 458 basis points to 17.6 per cent for the quarter.