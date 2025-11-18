Iran suspends visa waiver for Indian nationals; here’s what happened

Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders, effective from November 22. This follows reports of Indian nationals being misled with false promises of employment or onward travel to other countries.

Indian travellers with ordinary passports will now need to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran, reversing the earlier visa-free arrangement. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed concerns over the misuse of the visa waiver system.

The MEA said the suspension addresses cases where individuals were lured to Iran by fraudulent job offers or assurances of easy transit to third countries. These incidents have put Indian citizens at considerable risk.

According to the MEA, many who were tricked into travelling to Iran were kidnapped for ransom upon arrival. The Iranian government’s move aims to prevent such exploitation and improve traveller safety.

The MEA has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to be cautious. “All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran,” the ministry stated.