Oman launches cultural visa scheme to foster global knowledge exchange, art collaboration

Oman has introduced a cultural visa to enhance the country’s role as a centre for global cultural exchange. This visa will allow foreign nationals to temporarily reside and work in Oman in the fields of arts and culture, providing access to a range of activities, including artistic instruction, joint research, literary events, and participation in festivals, according to Gulf News.

The visa is available for durations of one, five, or ten years, with an annual fee of 50 Omani rials. Family members, including spouses and first-degree relatives, can also accompany visa holders when travelling for cultural purposes, facilitating easier mobility for cultural professionals and their families.

Aimed at knowledge exchange and fostering global ties

The primary goal of the scheme is to reduce administrative barriers for foreign professionals, making it easier for them to engage in cultural exchanges and share expertise. As Oman aims to implement its Cultural Strategy 2040, which focuses on building an open knowledge society connected to the world, the scheme is an important step toward supporting this vision. It will also help Omani institutions invite and host international talent more easily, strengthening the country’s cultural and intellectual connections with the global community.

"Supporting Oman’s cultural strategy 2040 aimed at building an open knowledge society connected to the world," said an official statement, emphasising the long-term goals of the initiative.

Key details and legal framework

The cultural visa allows for participation in a range of activities, from research to artistic performances, under the supervision of relevant authorities, including the Royal Oman Police. The visa must be activated within three months of issuance, and the hosting institution, such as the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, is responsible for managing the applicant’s stay and compliance with national regulations.

Officials also expect the scheme to stimulate cultural tourism, further boosting the national economy and encouraging international engagement in Oman’s thriving arts scene.

The program ensures that the process for obtaining a cultural visa is distinct from other visa categories, streamlining the entry of artists and professionals dedicated to cultural exchange.