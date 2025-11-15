As the U.S. heads into the final month of the calendar year, the Department of State has released the December 2025 Visa Bulletin, offering a clearer picture of how green card queues are shifting for Indian applicants. While family categories remain largely unmoved, the bulletin brings tangible forward movement across employment-based final action dates, marking one of the broadest month-on-month improvements India has seen this fiscal year.
USCIS will again rely on the Dates for Filing chart for both family and employment categories, giving eligible applicants an expanded window to file adjustment of status (AOS) applications even if a green card number is not yet available.
Employment-Based: Broad forward movement for India after months of gridlock
The headline change in December is unmistakable: every major employment category for India advances, breaking a cycle of stagnation from earlier bulletins.
EB-1: Modest but meaningful progress
Final Action: 15MAR22 (up from 15FEB22 in November): A one-month advance signals continued, if cautious, upward movement after earlier retrogressions.
EB-2: Slow, steady advancement
Final Action: 15MAY13 (up from 01APR13): About six weeks forward—still deep in backlog territory, but trending positive.
EB-3 & Other Workers: Parallel gains
Final Action: 22SEP13 (up from 22AUG13)
Both categories move forward by roughly one month, maintaining alignment.
EB-4: Movement resumes + religious workers category reopens
Final Action: 01SEP20 (from 01JUL20)
Religious Workers: Now available (vs U in November)
This is one of the most significant structural changes for December.
EB-5 Unreserved: Biggest jump of the month
Final Action: 01JUL21 (up from 01FEB21)
A five-month leap, making EB-5 the strongest performer for India in December.
Dates for Filing: No changes for India
All EB filing dates for India remain unchanged, except for the religious workers category, which now mirrors EB-4.
Family-Based: A flat month for India, with one exception
Family categories bring no Final Action movement at all for India in December.
Final Action Dates for India:
F1, F2A, F2B, F3, F4: No change from November
Dates for Filing: One technical improvement
F2A: Moves forward one month to 22NOV25 (earlier: 22OCT25).
All other filing dates remain static.
This offers limited procedural relief, allowing certain F2A applicants to file earlier, even though their green card approval timeline remains unchanged.
What the December bulletin signals for Indian applicants
1. Positive momentum for employment categories
December is one of the rare bulletins where EB-1 through EB-5 all advance at the same time for India.
2. EB-5 investors see the fastest progress
A five-month jump gives long-waiting investors a clearer path toward final adjudication.
3. EB-4 Religious Workers: Category revived
The shift from Unavailable to a dated category means applicants can again move forward with filings and approvals.
4. No relief for long-backlogged family categories
India’s F-1, F-3, and F-4 lines remain frozen, reflecting continued oversubscription.
5. USCIS continues using filing charts
This allows:
Earlier AOS filing
Earlier EAD/AP eligibility
Earlier priority date “locking in” for dependent children
Even without forward movement in filing dates, this procedural step remains critical for Indian applicants.
How to read the bulletin
The Visa Bulletin is essential in guiding applicants through the U.S. immigration queue. It comprises two main components:
Final Action Dates dictate when visa numbers are available and when authorities can approve applications; essentially, the green card “gate opens.”
Dates for Filing specify when applicants may submit their adjustment of status or visa applications, even if a number is not yet available.