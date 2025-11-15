As the U.S. heads into the final month of the calendar year, the Department of State has released the December 2025 Visa Bulletin, offering a clearer picture of how green card queues are shifting for Indian applicants. While family categories remain largely unmoved, the bulletin brings tangible forward movement across employment-based final action dates, marking one of the broadest month-on-month improvements India has seen this fiscal year.

Advertisement

USCIS will again rely on the Dates for Filing chart for both family and employment categories, giving eligible applicants an expanded window to file adjustment of status (AOS) applications even if a green card number is not yet available.

Employment-Based: Broad forward movement for India after months of gridlock

The headline change in December is unmistakable: every major employment category for India advances, breaking a cycle of stagnation from earlier bulletins.

EB-1: Modest but meaningful progress

Final Action: 15MAR22 (up from 15FEB22 in November): A one-month advance signals continued, if cautious, upward movement after earlier retrogressions.

EB-2: Slow, steady advancement

Final Action: 15MAY13 (up from 01APR13): About six weeks forward—still deep in backlog territory, but trending positive. Advertisement

EB-3 & Other Workers: Parallel gains

Final Action: 22SEP13 (up from 22AUG13)

Both categories move forward by roughly one month, maintaining alignment.

EB-4: Movement resumes + religious workers category reopens

Final Action: 01SEP20 (from 01JUL20)

Religious Workers: Now available (vs U in November)

This is one of the most significant structural changes for December.

EB-5 Unreserved: Biggest jump of the month

Final Action: 01JUL21 (up from 01FEB21)

A five-month leap, making EB-5 the strongest performer for India in December.

Dates for Filing: No changes for India

All EB filing dates for India remain unchanged, except for the religious workers category, which now mirrors EB-4.

Family-Based: A flat month for India, with one exception

Advertisement

Family categories bring no Final Action movement at all for India in December.

Final Action Dates for India:

F1, F2A, F2B, F3, F4: No change from November

Dates for Filing: One technical improvement

F2A: Moves forward one month to 22NOV25 (earlier: 22OCT25).

All other filing dates remain static.

This offers limited procedural relief, allowing certain F2A applicants to file earlier, even though their green card approval timeline remains unchanged.

What the December bulletin signals for Indian applicants

1. Positive momentum for employment categories

December is one of the rare bulletins where EB-1 through EB-5 all advance at the same time for India.

2. EB-5 investors see the fastest progress

A five-month jump gives long-waiting investors a clearer path toward final adjudication.

3. EB-4 Religious Workers: Category revived

The shift from Unavailable to a dated category means applicants can again move forward with filings and approvals.

4. No relief for long-backlogged family categories

India’s F-1, F-3, and F-4 lines remain frozen, reflecting continued oversubscription.

5. USCIS continues using filing charts

This allows:

Earlier AOS filing

Earlier EAD/AP eligibility

Earlier priority date “locking in” for dependent children Advertisement

Even without forward movement in filing dates, this procedural step remains critical for Indian applicants.

How to read the bulletin

The Visa Bulletin is essential in guiding applicants through the U.S. immigration queue. It comprises two main components: