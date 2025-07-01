Italy to issue nearly 500,000 work visas for non-EU nationals; How can Indian nationals benefit?

Italy will open its doors to nearly half a million non-EU workers over the next three years, with the government approving a new quota of work visas to address persistent labour shortages. The move is part of a broader immigration strategy balancing economic necessity with tightened controls on irregular migration.

According to a cabinet statement released Monday, Italy will issue 497,550 new work permits between 2026 and 2028, starting with 164,850 visas in 2026. The policy aims to strengthen legal migration pathways in sectors facing acute labour gaps.

This is the second large-scale expansion of legal immigration channels under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came to power nearly three years ago at the helm of a right-wing coalition. Her government had previously authorised over 450,000 permits between 2023 and 2025.

While facilitating legal entry for foreign workers, Meloni has also maintained a hardline stance on irregular migration, expediting deportations and restricting the operations of humanitarian groups in the Mediterranean.

“The quotas were determined taking into account the needs expressed by the social partners and the actual applications for work permits submitted in previous years, with the aim of a programme that responds to the needs of businesses and is also realistic,” the cabinet statement said.

The new plan arrives amid growing demographic pressure. Italy’s population declined by 37,000 people in 2024, with 281,000 more deaths than births, continuing a decade-long trend. Experts warn that the country will need to take in at least 10 million immigrants by 2050 to stabilise population levels.

The strategy has found support from key economic sectors. Agricultural lobby Coldiretti welcomed the decision, calling it vital for ensuring the availability of farm labour and safeguarding domestic food production.

“The government will continue with determination to allow legal migration channels, benefiting important sectors of our economy,” Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told La Stampa.