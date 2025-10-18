Japan to raise visa fees for first time since 1978 amid record tourist arrivals

Japan plans to raise its visa application fees for the first time in nearly five decades, bringing them closer to levels charged by the U.S. and European nations as it seeks to offset rising administrative costs amid record tourism.

According to Nikkei Asia, the new fee structure will benchmark visa prices against those in the Group of Seven (G7) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. The scale of the increase is yet to be finalised, but the changes could take effect as early as the next fiscal year after the Foreign Ministry invites public feedback.

Currently, Japan charges about 3,000 yen ($20) for a single-entry visa and 6,000 yen for multiple entries, among the lowest globally. In comparison, the U.S. charges $185 for short-stay visas, the U.K. $177, and Schengen countries such as France, Germany, and Italy charge €90 ($105). Japan last revised its visa fees in 1978.

The government says record tourist inflows have significantly raised processing costs. Japan welcomed 21.5 million visitors in the first half of 2025, surpassing 20 million for the first time in that period compared with 17.8 million a year earlier. Officials believe higher visa fees will not deter arrivals and may even help ease overtourism in popular destinations.

Authorities are also considering charging visa fees upfront during application, aligning with systems in the U.S. and Europe. The change would help prevent frivolous filings and reduce administrative workload.

Japan currently requires visas for travellers from over 120 countries, including China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. In 2024, Chinese nationals accounted for 70% of all visas issued, at 5.24 million. The Philippines followed with 570,000 and Vietnam with 320,000. Together, these three nations made up nearly 90% of Japan’s total visa issuances.

Meanwhile, travellers from 74 countries and regions, including the U.S., South Korea, and Australia, remain eligible for short-term visa exemptions.

Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have also proposed broader tourism-related fee hikes. A May policy recommendation called for repealing the consumption tax exemption for foreign visitors and increasing the international departure tax. The proposal criticised large-scale duty-free purchases of home appliances and cosmetics by tourists for resale, calling it “not the idea of a tourism-oriented country we are aiming for.”

Government data shows revenue from Japan’s international tourist tax reached a record 48.1 billion yen between April 2024 and April 2025, up 33% year-on-year.