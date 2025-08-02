Japan visa for Indian tourists: How the eVisa works, who’s eligible and what it costs

From Tokyo’s bustling crosswalks to Kyoto’s tranquil shrines, Japan offers a world of contrasts, one that increasingly draws Indian travellers. But before packing your bags, it’s crucial to understand the country’s visa process, especially the fast-growing eVisa route introduced for short-term tourism.
Japan currently requires Indian citizens to obtain a tourist visa before visiting, with two options available: a traditional sticker visa or a digital eVisa. As of April 2024, the eVisa has become the preferred method for many, streamlining access for Indian nationals through an entirely online process.
Eligible Indian travellers, especially those residing in countries like the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, or Saudi Arabia, can apply directly via Japan’s eVisa portal. For applicants based in India, the VFS Global portal handles all visa-related processing on behalf of the Japanese embassy.
The eVisa grants a single-entry stay of up to 90 days, exclusively for tourism. It does not permit paid work or revenue-generating activities in Japan.
Visa Eligibility:
To apply, Indian citizens must:
Hold a valid ordinary passport
Enter Japan by air
Limit their trip to 90 days
Travel for tourism purposes only
Documents Required:
Valid passport (2 blank pages)
Photocopy of passport’s biodata page (A4 size)
Completed and signed visa application form
Passport-size photograph
Cover letter specifying trip purpose and visa type
Confirmed flight tickets and travel itinerary
Income tax return documents
Proof of accommodation or hotel reservation
Supporting relationship proof (if applying with dependents)
How to Apply:
Applicants must download and print the Japan visa form as per their city (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc.) and submit all required documents at their nearest VFS Japan Visa Centre. No prior appointment is required except in Chennai and Bengaluru.
The visa typically takes a minimum of five working days, although some applicants report approvals within 48 hours.
eVisa Approval:
Those applying for the eVisa will receive a “visa issuance notice”, which must be presented at immigration counters. Japan’s authorities do not accept screenshots or PDFs as proof; travellers must show the notice from a verified digital source.
Fees:
Visa fee: ₹500
VFS service fee: ₹800
Visa Validity:
Tourist visas are valid for three months from the date of issuance and cannot be extended or renewed under any circumstances.