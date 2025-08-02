Japan visa for Indian tourists: How the eVisa works, who’s eligible and what it costs

From Tokyo’s bustling crosswalks to Kyoto’s tranquil shrines, Japan offers a world of contrasts, one that increasingly draws Indian travellers. But before packing your bags, it’s crucial to understand the country’s visa process, especially the fast-growing eVisa route introduced for short-term tourism.

Japan currently requires Indian citizens to obtain a tourist visa before visiting, with two options available: a traditional sticker visa or a digital eVisa. As of April 2024, the eVisa has become the preferred method for many, streamlining access for Indian nationals through an entirely online process.

Eligible Indian travellers, especially those residing in countries like the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, or Saudi Arabia, can apply directly via Japan’s eVisa portal. For applicants based in India, the VFS Global portal handles all visa-related processing on behalf of the Japanese embassy.

The eVisa grants a single-entry stay of up to 90 days, exclusively for tourism. It does not permit paid work or revenue-generating activities in Japan.

Visa Eligibility:

To apply, Indian citizens must:

Hold a valid ordinary passport

Enter Japan by air

Limit their trip to 90 days

Travel for tourism purposes only

Documents Required:

Valid passport (2 blank pages)

Photocopy of passport’s biodata page (A4 size)

Completed and signed visa application form

Passport-size photograph

Cover letter specifying trip purpose and visa type

Confirmed flight tickets and travel itinerary

Income tax return documents

Proof of accommodation or hotel reservation

Supporting relationship proof (if applying with dependents)

How to Apply:

Applicants must download and print the Japan visa form as per their city (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc.) and submit all required documents at their nearest VFS Japan Visa Centre. No prior appointment is required except in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The visa typically takes a minimum of five working days, although some applicants report approvals within 48 hours.

eVisa Approval:

Those applying for the eVisa will receive a “visa issuance notice”, which must be presented at immigration counters. Japan’s authorities do not accept screenshots or PDFs as proof; travellers must show the notice from a verified digital source.

Fees:

Visa fee: ₹500

VFS service fee: ₹800

Visa Validity:

Tourist visas are valid for three months from the date of issuance and cannot be extended or renewed under any circumstances.