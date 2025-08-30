Japan to review caps, stricter visa rules for entrepreneurs amid anti-immigration political surge

Japan needs to conduct a fundamental review of its policy for foreign residents and should debate whether a cap should be introduced, according to a government report released on Friday. The recommendation comes amid rising public concern over an influx of foreigners, both temporary and permanent, which contributed to the ruling coalition losing its majority in July’s upper house election, boosted by support for an anti-immigration party.

The report also flagged gaps in Japan’s approach to foreign residents. Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki, who oversees the immigration agency, noted that the country lacks unified policies. “Additionally, there has been no discussion on the impact on society, potential friction, quantitative management of foreign residents, or the framework for optimising systems related to foreign residents,” the report said.

Japan’s government has already set a cap of 820,000 for skilled worker visas over the five years starting April 2024 and plans to introduce a technical intern visa by 2027, which will also be capped. The report suggests temporary caps on other residence statuses could be considered if surges in foreign residents create social friction that exceeds “tolerable levels.”

The report comes as Japan, traditionally strict on immigration, has gradually eased rules to offset its shrinking and ageing workforce. The number of foreign nationals reached 3.8 million last year, a 10.5% rise from the previous year, now representing about 3% of the total population. The government is also planning tougher visa requirements for foreign entrepreneurs and has set up a cross-agency body to address issues such as crime and overtourism involving foreigners.

(With Reuters inputs)