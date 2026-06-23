From July 1, Japan will raise the fee for a single-entry visa fivefold, from ¥3,000 (₹1,770 approx) to ¥15,000 (₹8,850 approx). The charge for a multiple-entry visa will similarly jump from ¥6,000 (₹3,540 approx) to ¥30,000 (₹17,700 approx), marking the country’s first revision of visa fees since 1978.

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The new charges were approved by the Japanese Cabinet on June 19 and will apply to applications submitted on or after July 1, 2026.

The change will directly affect tourists and business travellers from countries whose citizens require visas to enter Japan, including India. Travellers from countries covered by Japan’s visa-waiver arrangements will not have to pay these visa issuance fees.

Why is Japan raising the fees

Japanese authorities said the existing charges no longer reflected the administrative cost of processing visas after nearly five decades of inflation and exchange-rate movements.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the revision was necessary because of higher prices, while indicating that the government did not expect the increase to immediately weaken inbound tourism.

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Japan has recorded strong growth in international arrivals in recent years, supported by the weaker yen and sustained demand for destinations such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. The government believes the higher visa costs are unlikely to substantially deter visitors.

Officials have also argued that the revised charges bring Japan closer to the fee structures followed by other major economies.

Part of a wider immigration overhaul

The tourist visa increase is one element of a broader restructuring of Japan’s immigration system.

Japan’s Parliament approved revisions to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act on May 29, giving the government authority to sharply increase fees for residence-related applications.

The legislation raises the statutory ceiling for applications to change residence status or extend a period of stay from ¥10,000 (₹5,900 approx) to ¥100,000 (₹59,000 approx).

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The maximum permitted fee for permanent residency applications will rise from ¥10,000 (₹5,900 approx) to ¥300,000 (₹1,77,000 approx).

These figures are legal ceilings rather than the final charges applicants will necessarily pay. The government will determine the actual amounts through Cabinet orders after completing public consultation.

Government proposals indicate that long-term residents could eventually pay between ¥10,000 and ¥70,000 (₹5,900–₹41,300 approx), depending on the period of renewal.

Permanent residency applications could cost as much as ¥200,000 (₹1,18,000 approx), compared with the current ¥10,000 (₹5,900 approx) charge.

The residence-related changes are expected to be introduced before Japan’s 2026 fiscal year ends on March 31, 2027.

Foreign population reaches a record

Japan says the additional revenue is needed to manage the growing administrative burden created by its expanding foreign population.

The number of foreign residents in the country reached a record 4.13 million at the end of 2025, increasing demand for immigration staff, digital systems and processing infrastructure.

Part of the additional funding is expected to support Japanese-language education for foreign residents. Authorities also plan to improve immigration-status tracking and strengthen measures against illegal overstaying.

JESTA planned for visa-free travellers

The revised legislation also lays the groundwork for the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, or JESTA.

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Expected to launch in fiscal 2028, the online system will require travellers from Japan’s 74 visa-exempt countries and territories to obtain approval before departure.

Applicants will be required to submit information such as their identity, purpose of travel and intended destination. Japanese authorities will screen these details against immigration and criminal databases before the passenger boards a flight or ship.

Travellers considered at high risk of overstaying could be refused permission to board.

JESTA will not initially apply to Indian passport holders because India is not covered by Japan’s visa-waiver programme. Indian travellers will instead feel the more immediate impact of the fivefold increase in regular visa fees.