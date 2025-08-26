Kuwait excludes temporary, visit visa holders from accessing public healthcare

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has implemented a policy change that excludes individuals entering the country on temporary or visit visas from accessing healthcare services at public hospitals, specialty centres, or primary care clinics, according to Gulf News. The new rule, effective immediately, is aimed at preserving healthcare resources for the country’s citizens and residents already covered under the national health system.

The decision, announced by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al Awadhi, is part of a broader strategy to maintain the sustainability and quality of Kuwait’s healthcare services. According to the ministry, the move will help ensure that medical resources are directed to those most in need, reducing pressure on public health facilities.

Dr. Al Awadhi emphasised that the policy shift is a key component of a "comprehensive health vision" designed to strike a balance between operational efficiency and fair access to services. The goal is to prevent overcrowding in healthcare facilities, which is expected to lead to better patient satisfaction and improved service delivery. By restricting access for temporary visa holders, the ministry hopes to allocate more resources to residents and citizens who rely on public healthcare.

In a separate development, Dr. Al Awadhi met with representatives from the Ahmadi governorate to discuss plans to transform the Ahmadi health district into a full medical city. This proposal, along with updates on the ongoing Sabah Al Ahmad Medical City project, aims to improve healthcare infrastructure and services in the region.