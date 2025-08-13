Kuwait lifts salary requirement for family visit visas, extends eligibility to other relatives

Kuwait has removed the salary requirement for expatriates seeking to bring family members on a visit visa, widening access as the Gulf nation eases restrictions for foreign visitors and tourists. The change allows extended families to visit, though the visas remain valid for just one month, Col Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, Director of Electronic Services at the Department of Residency Affairs, told state-run Kuwait Television late Monday.

The extended family welcomed

Under the new rules, family visas now cover up to fourth-degree relatives and third-degree relatives through marriage, significantly expanding eligibility beyond spouses, children, and parents. Col Kandari said that family and other visas can be obtained through the newly launched Kuwait visa platform and app, with complete applications processed in just five minutes.

Kuwait has also ended the requirement that visitors must travel via Kuwaiti carriers. “All types of visitors can now come by sea, land or air using any carrier,” Col Kandari said. Four visa types—tourist, family, business, and governmental—are now available through the platform.

Tourist visas are divided into four categories. The first includes nationals of 53 mostly Western countries, such as 41 European nations, the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. Citizens of these countries can obtain visas on arrival or online without additional conditions.

The second category covers residents of GCC states and holders of valid US, Canadian, British, or Schengen visas. Previously, applicants had to hold “medium to high professions,” but a decision by the interior minister has removed this requirement. Applicants must upload a passport copy, personal photo, confirmed air ticket, and hotel reservation to apply online. Visas can be single-entry (one to three months) or multiple-entry (three months to one year), with a maximum stay of one month per entry.

Col Kandari noted that a third category, covering other visitors, is under review, requiring proof of financial capability via a bank account. The fourth category covers visitors attending specific sports or entertainment events. For business visas, local companies can apply to bring any foreign business partner or visitor, with fees varying by nationality.