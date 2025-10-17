Labour unions sue US government over alleged social media surveillance of visa holders

Labour unions in the United States have filed a lawsuit against the federal government, accusing the Trump administration of violating the First Amendment rights of immigrants by monitoring their social media accounts for political opinions — particularly those critical of Israel.

The case, filed in a federal court in New York, marks the latest legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement drive, which has seen widespread deportations, including of individuals who held valid visas.

The complaint alleges that U.S. agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), used automated tools and artificial intelligence to track the social media activity of visa holders and lawful residents. It claims that individuals expressing dissenting political views, especially criticism of Israel or U.S. foreign policy, were disproportionately targeted for scrutiny and deportation proceedings.

“The government has promised and proven that saying the wrong thing can trigger life-altering immigration consequences, particularly for visa holders and Lawful Permanent Residents,” the complaint stated, adding that the program has caused many immigrants to self-censor their opinions online.

Three major labour organisations, the United Auto Workers (UAW), Communications Workers of America (CWA), and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), are leading the case. They argue that the surveillance campaign has created a “chilling effect” among immigrant members, silencing political speech out of fear of visa revocation or deportation.

The unions pointed to several recent cases, including that of green card holder Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained for months after participating in pro-Palestinian protests. They allege that the administration has redefined “support for terrorism” to include criticism of Israel or sympathy toward Palestinian causes, using this justification to cancel visas and detain lawful residents.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott defended the government’s stance, saying, “The United States is under no obligation to allow foreign aliens to come to our country, commit acts of anti-American, pro-terrorist, and antisemitic hate, or incite violence. We will continue to revoke the visas of those who put the safety of our citizens at risk.”

Trump officials have consistently maintained that foreign nationals do not enjoy the same constitutional protections as U.S. citizens and that visa privileges can be revoked at any time.

The unions, however, argue that the administration’s interpretation of immigration law and online monitoring has overstepped legal limits, amounting to viewpoint-based discrimination that infringes on constitutional rights.

(With inputs from Reuters)