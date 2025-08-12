Major changes in US visa process: Dropbox facility to end Sept 2; H-1B, student visas impacted

The United States is preparing to officially end the Interview Waiver Programme, widely known as the ‘Dropbox’ facility, from September 2, 2025. This move will impact most non-immigrant visa categories, including work and student visas, which have relied on the programme for years.

Currently, the Dropbox facility allows eligible applicants to renew their visas by submitting documents at a designated location, bypassing the need for an in-person interview. To qualify, applicants must meet specific conditions such as a clean visa history or fall within certain age groups. This has been a relief for travellers, especially in high-demand countries like India, who face long waits for interview appointments.

However, under the new policy, almost all applicants will now be required to appear in person before a US consular officer, effectively ending the interview waiver exemptions.

The change, announced on July 25, follows President Donald Trump’s signing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" on July 4. US officials say the tighter process is designed to “enhance security” and strengthen vetting, though immigration advocates have raised concerns about potential delays, particularly in countries like India, which sends a large number of H-1B workers to the US.

Who will be affected?

The policy covers nearly all non-immigrant visa categories, including H-1B work visas, L1 intracompany transfer visas, F and M student visas, and O1 visas for individuals with extraordinary ability. Children under 14 and seniors over 79, who were previously exempt from in-person interviews, will also be affected. B-1/B-2 tourist and business visa renewals will be impacted, although some limited exceptions will remain.

Limited exceptions

Certain visa holders, such as those with diplomatic or official visas, remain eligible for the Interview Waiver Programme. Additionally, some B-1/B-2 renewals may still qualify for a waiver if specific conditions are met, including having a full-validity visa renewed within 12 months of expiration, and no prior visa refusals or ineligibility. However, consular officers can still require an interview on a case-by-case basis.

Impact on travel and work

The end of the Dropbox facility is expected to significantly increase demand for interview slots, resulting in longer wait times at US consulates. This change will be particularly disruptive for H-1B holders and other work visa applicants who may face delays in returning to the US after international travel. Similarly, students and exchange visitors may encounter difficulties aligning travel with academic schedules.

In fact, some applicants have already experienced the impact of the policy shift, with Dropbox appointments in August and early September being cancelled and replaced with in-person interview requirements.

What applicants should do?

Applicants eligible for the Dropbox programme are advised to complete their renewals before the September 2 deadline to avoid mandatory in-person interviews. Employers and universities may need to adjust timelines to account for visa processing delays, and applicants should regularly check embassy and consulate websites for updates.

Other visa-related changes

The policy change comes alongside other immigration updates, such as the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) and the introduction of a $250 Visa Integrity Fee in 2026, designed to ensure compliance with visa rules.