Malaysia warns Indian travellers: No 30-day visa-free entry with insufficient funds or documents 

Several travellers arriving at Malaysian airports have been placed in the “Not To Land” (NTL) category by Malaysian Immigration, denying them entry

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2025 10:32 AM IST
Malaysia warns Indian travellers: No 30-day visa-free entry with insufficient funds or documents Malaysian visa-free entry leaves Indian travellers stranded under "Not To Land" rules

 

The High Commission of Malaysia in India has warned that following the extension of 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens, several travellers arriving at Malaysian airports have been placed in the “Not To Land” (NTL) category by Malaysian Immigration, denying them entry.

The advisory lists the common reasons for being put in the NTL category, including insufficient funds for travel, lack of verifiable proof of accommodation, absence of a genuine return ticket, or a suspected intent to violate immigration rules, including seeking employment under the scheme.

“In such NTL cases, the Indian nationals have to remain inside the airport of their arrival in Malaysia till the airlines which brought them repatriate them back to the airport of exit from India,” the High Commission said, noting that this can leave passengers stranded for hours.

Indian travellers are advised to strictly comply with immigration rules, including ensuring sufficient funds, verified accommodation, and valid return tickets. The advisory also cautions against misleading agents who promise employment under the 30-day visa-free entry scheme, stressing that it is not intended for work.

The scheme, valid for Indian passport holders from 1 December 2023 to 31 December 2026, permits a stay of up to 30 days for business, tourism, social visits, or transit. Travellers must also submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at least three days before arrival and carry passports valid for at least six months.

Additional general entry requirements include holding a valid passport, not being on the Malaysian suspect or prohibited lists, and having adequate financial means to support the stay.

