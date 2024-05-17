MEA warns Indian job seekers travelling to Laos, Cambodia, asks them to 'Beware of Fake Agents'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has cautioned Indian nationals seeking employment opportunities in Laos and Cambodia to beware of potential scams. The ministry highlighted the presence of fraudulent agents who are tempting individuals with false promises of employment in the Southeast Asian region. These fraudulent agents, in collaboration with their counterparts in India, give unsuspecting job seekers into the hands of scam companies, particularly involved in cyber crimes.

In an official statement, the ministry advised all Indian nationals planning to work in Cambodia and the surrounding areas to exercise extreme caution, emphasising the prevalence of fake agents in the region. It stressed that individuals should only consider job opportunities in Cambodia through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India to avoid falling victim to exploitation.

Stressing about how these fraudulent agents approach, the MEA said, "Instances have also come to notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) - also known as Laos. These fake jobs are for posts such as of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos."

These companies, with agents stationed in various locations including Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and India, are actively targeting Indian citizens for recruitment, the advisory noted further.

The recruitment process typically involves a simple interview and typing test, with companies enticing candidates with appealing pay packages, along with promises of hotel accommodations, return air tickets, and assistance with visa procedures. However, the MEA cautioned that individuals who fall prey to these fraudulent schemes may find themselves in distressing situations, forced to work under harsh conditions and subjected to physical and mental torment by criminal syndicates.

Regarding visa regulations, the ministry clarified that the Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos does not authorise employment, and Laos authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals arriving in the nation on such visas. Indian nationals were urged by the MEA to exercise vigilance against deceptive or exploitative job offers, advising them to thoroughly verify the details and seek assistance from the Indian Embassy for any necessary help or clarification.

"Please note that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced up to 18 years in prison in Laos. Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get enticed and entrapped in such fraudulent or exploitative job offers and are requested to exercise extreme caution and verify the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer in Laos," the MEA said.

