Musk says Americans not ready to do ‘challenging work’ as H-1B debate intensifies 

Elon Musk has injected new heat into the already charged H-1B debate, claiming that the US is facing a severe shortage of people willing, or able, to take up demanding physical jobs. His comment, dropped into a public conversation about America’s labour gaps, immediately set off another round of political, economic, and cultural backlash online.

Musk’s remark came after Ford CEO Jim Farley warned that the company is struggling to fill 5,000 mechanic positions paying $120,000 a year. The timing sharpened the reaction, landing as several public voices argue that Americans increasingly “lack several skills” needed across industries.

Trump defends H-1B after South Korea worker raids

The controversy grew louder when President Donald Trump, speaking to FOX News, said the US still requires foreign talent and “will not terminate” the H-1B programme. He cited the recent raids on battery workers from South Korea as evidence of a skills gap. According to him, “this type of work necessitates expertise that is currently lacking among American workers.”

Trump’s stance has caused renewed confusion over the administration’s position. Even with a $100,000 fee imposed on companies hiring foreign workers under H-1B, the programme is unlikely to be removed, given Silicon Valley’s dependence on specialised STEM talent.

What Musk said

Responding directly to Farley’s warning, Musk wrote on X, “America has a major shortage of people who can do challenging physical work or who even wish to train to do so.”

His comment triggered strong criticism, with users accusing him of recycling long-running corporate narratives about American workers.

One user wrote, “You’re wrong. My white 22-yr-old son has been begging for this kind of work for the past 6 months… He is about to finish trade school… Can’t even get an interview with Walmart… You guys are either lying or there is a breakdown somewhere because my son isn’t the only one.”

Another said, "Correction: we can’t find American workers to do challenging physical work at suppressed wages for employers who have no loyalty to them, therefore we must import cheap foreign labor with no exit options or bargaining power."