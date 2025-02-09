New Zealand drops barriers in Golden visa rules to attract wealthy investors. Check details

New Zealand is revamping its "golden visa" program, removing the English language requirement and easing other restrictions to attract wealthy investors and boost its post-recession recovery. After a 2024 economic downturn, the government aims to turn falling interest rates into an opportunity to revive growth. Lacking the capital needed to fuel this rebound, it has rolled out a single investment agency and new remote work rules to entice highly skilled professionals to relocate.

The revamped Active Investor Plus visa will streamline categories and expand eligible investments starting April 1, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in Auckland on February 9.

Stanford outlined the changes, including dropping the language test and adjusting stay requirements, to reduce barriers for high-net-worth investors. “Capital is highly mobile, and in an increasingly complex world, people are looking for a safe and stable country to do business,” she said. “We are now making our investor visa simpler and more flexible to incentivize investors to choose New Zealand as a destination.”

The Active Investor Plus visa initially brought in about NZ$1 billion ($570 million) annually by attracting wealthy individuals. However, stricter rules introduced in late 2022 caused applications to plummet. Since then, just 43 applications have been fully approved, representing NZ$545 million in nominated investments.

Under the new program, the visa will have two categories:

Growth (higher risk): Requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years in businesses or managed funds. Visa holders must spend 21 days in New Zealand.

Balanced (mixed risk): Requires at least NZ$10 million invested over five years in bonds, stocks, new residential developments, or existing commercial properties. Holders must spend at least 105 days in the country, with reduced requirements for larger investments.

New Zealand’s move stands out as other nations phase out their golden visa programmes. Spain will end its version on April 3, while the UK, Ireland, Greece and Malta have either scrapped or tightened their policies. Australia recently axed its Significant Investor visa, citing concerns it was being used to purchase property without contributing to productive sectors of the economy.