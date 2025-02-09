US student visa: Donald Trump's immigration crackdown puts OPT and CPT programmes at risk

International students flock to the US for its prestigious education and career opportunities, aided by programs like Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT). These programs let students work temporarily in the US after their studies, offering a crucial pathway to gaining practical experience.

But proposed policy changes under the Trump administration could reshape this landscape entirely. The H-1B visa rules have already faced significant changes under US President Donald Trump. Trump has also signed an executive order cancelling Birthright Citizenship, which is going to affect millions.

OPT allows international students on F-1 visas to work in fields related to their studies for up to 12 months after graduation. STEM graduates can extend this period by an additional 24 months. However, critics argue that the program lacks oversight and is vulnerable to misuse.

According to policy experts, some institutions have exploited OPT and CPT by creating fake schools, allowing students to work illegally in the US.

A report submitted to the Congress urged stricter rules on schools that issue student visas (I-20 forms) and suggested that institutions with high visa overstay rates lose their ability to enrol international students.

The US has struggled with student visa overstays, particularly among F-1 and M-1 visa holders. In 2023 alone, 7,000 students from India overstayed their visas — the highest number among all countries. Brazil, China, and Colombia also reported significant overstays, contributing to a broader concern about visa abuse.

Critics of OPT have labelled it a “guest worker program killing jobs for new American college grads.” The potential elimination or reduction of OPT sparked fears during Trump’s first presidency, with estimates suggesting it could result in 443,000 job losses over a decade, including 255,000 jobs held by U.S.-born workers.

If Vaughan’s recommendations gain traction, foreign students may face stricter visa requirements and a more challenging process for obtaining an I-20 form. This could jeopardize the post-graduation work opportunities many international students rely on. Staying updated on evolving U.S. immigration policies is essential for those planning to study or work in the country.